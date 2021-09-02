Shaggy’s providing free meal for Louisiana evacuees

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The teams at Shaggy’s restaurants are working to help Hurricane Ida evacuees from Louisiana by providing them a free meal.

“To anyone who evacuated from Louisiana to Mississippi and Florida: We got you. This Thursday and Friday, September 2 & 3, all Louisiana evacuees get a cheeseburger and draft beer on us! Our waters are your waters,” the company stated in an Instagram post.

The following locations will provide the free meals: