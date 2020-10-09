Shelter information & evacuation orders for Mississippi ahead of Delta

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) - Hurricane Delta is a major hurricane as it moves north through the northwestern Gulf. Delta may weaken just prior to landfall, but it is expected to be a significant storm. Right now, landfall is likely in southwestern Louisiana later today.