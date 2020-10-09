Severe Weather Tools

Shelter information & evacuation orders for Mississippi ahead of Delta

This Oct. 8, 2020 photo made available by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Delta in the Gulf of Mexico at 12:41 p.m. EDT. Delta, gaining strength as it bears down on the U.S. Gulf Coast, is the latest and nastiest in a recent flurry of rapidly intensifying Atlantic hurricanes that scientists largely blame on global warming. (NOAA via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) has information on its website about shelter information and evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Delta. The storm is expected to impact parts of Mississippi this weekend.

SHELTER INFORMATION: 

*Masks are required in shelters*

  • Adams County:
    • Adams County Safe Room: 323 Liberty Road, Natchez, MS 39120 – Open at 9:00 A.M. Friday, October 9
  • Hancock County:
    • Kiln Safe Room: 18324 Hwy 43, Kiln, MS 39556 – Standby
  • Pike County:
    • Pike County Safe Room: 2017 Quinliven Road, Magnolia, MS 39652 – scheduled to open at 10:00 A.M. Friday, October 9
  • Harrison County:
    • Saucier-Lizana Road Safe Room: 23771 Saucier-Lizana Road, Saucier, MS 39574 – Standby
    • County Farm Road Safe Room: 15038 Country Farm Road, Gulfport, MS 39503 – Standby
  • Stone County:
    • State Medical Needs Shelter: 1640 Coy Avenue, Wiggins, MS 39577 – open at 9:00 A.M. Friday, October 9

EVACUATION ORDERS: 

  • Harrison County:
    • Advising the Harbormaster of the Gulfport Municipal Marina to evacuate vessels by 1:00 PM, Thursday, October, 8

