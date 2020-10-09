Shelter information & evacuation orders for Mississippi ahead of Delta

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) has information on its website about shelter information and evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Delta. The storm is expected to impact parts of Mississippi this weekend.
SHELTER INFORMATION:
*Masks are required in shelters*
- Adams County:
- Adams County Safe Room: 323 Liberty Road, Natchez, MS 39120 – Open at 9:00 A.M. Friday, October 9
- Hancock County:
- Kiln Safe Room: 18324 Hwy 43, Kiln, MS 39556 – Standby
- Pike County:
- Pike County Safe Room: 2017 Quinliven Road, Magnolia, MS 39652 – scheduled to open at 10:00 A.M. Friday, October 9
- Harrison County:
- Saucier-Lizana Road Safe Room: 23771 Saucier-Lizana Road, Saucier, MS 39574 – Standby
- County Farm Road Safe Room: 15038 Country Farm Road, Gulfport, MS 39503 – Standby
- Stone County:
- State Medical Needs Shelter: 1640 Coy Avenue, Wiggins, MS 39577 – open at 9:00 A.M. Friday, October 9
EVACUATION ORDERS:
- Harrison County:
- Advising the Harbormaster of the Gulfport Municipal Marina to evacuate vessels by 1:00 PM, Thursday, October, 8
