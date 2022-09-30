JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi power companies are helping to restore power in Florida after Hurricane Ian.

A crew of 22 workers from Southern Pine Electric is on their way to Wauchula, Florida. They will be working with up to 500 power companies from across the country to help repair damaged power systems.

Southern Pine officials said teams will be working up to 12 hours a day until electricity is restored.

“This is tough work and dangerous circumstances with probably a lot of the system on the ground or damaged or completely destroyed. They have to be mindful of that. They’re looking at widespread outages across the complete area, and we’re willing to stay the course to help Peace River until they get their lives back home to their members,” said Drummonds McAlpin, Vice President of Administration for Southern Pine Electric.

Power agencies report more than 1.8 million Florida homes and businesses are still without power.