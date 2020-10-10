Severe Weather Tools

Southern Pine Electric works to restore power for 6,900 customers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Southern Pine Electric has reported 6,900 customers remaining without power due to Hurricane Delta.

Crews are on the scene working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

Southern Pine urges neighbors to abide by the safety guidelines as follows:

· Follow social distancing guidelines and please stay at least six feet away from linemen and other workers.

· Do not stack debris on top of downed power lines during clean up as this will delay restoration.

· When driving past SPE linemen or other workers, use extreme caution and reduce speed.

· Do not go near downed power lines.

· Please remember that COVID-19 does not stop for severe weather, so be diligent in taking precautions for your safety and the safety of others.

· Please refrain from sightseeing during this time.

