Southern Pine ready to respond to Ida

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Southern Pine Electric said all of its employees are prepared and ready to act if Hurricane Ida brings power outages due to high winds and rain.

Officials said crews will be on the scene as soon as it is safely possible to repair any issues causing outages.

“Southern Pine employees are always storm ready. Extra supplies have been added to our trucks, employees are prepared, and we are praying for the best while preparing for the worst,” said Jan Collins, vice president of communications at Southern Pine Electric. “We encourage all members to prepare now, just as we have. Make sure you have plenty of food, water, and other emergency supplies on hand now.”

To report outages, call the automated system at 1-800-231-5240 or use your MyPower account.

