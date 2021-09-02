Southern Storm Relief collecting donations for Louisiana

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Southern Storm Relief is collecting donations for Hurricane Ida survivors in Louisiana. They’ve partnered with local businesses and authorities for drop off locations.
The drop off locations are listed below:
- Marion County Sheriff’s Department – 219 Broad St Columbia, MS 39429
- ALFA of Sumrall Lee Granberry’s office – 4885 MS-589, Sumrall, MS 39482
- Perry County Sheriff’s Department – 103 1st St, New Augusta, MS 39462
- Confetti Nutrition – 7829 US-11, Lumberton, MS 39455
- Laura’s Dance Studio (LDTC)4578 MS-589, Sumrall, MS 39482
- Collins Police Department – 202 S Arrington Ave, Collins, MS 39428
- Woodlawn Church – 1452 Old Hwy 98 E, Columbia, MS 39429.
They’re collecting the following items:
- Bread
- Bottled water
- Non-perishable food
- Hammers & nails
- Trash bags
- Tarps
- Toiletries
- Baby formula
- Diapers & wipes
- First aid supplies
- Fem. hygiene products