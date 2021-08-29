St. Dominic rescheduling outpatient procedures, surgeries on Monday due to Ida

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson announced all outpatient procedures, surgeries and imaging will be rescheduled on Monday, August 30, due to Hurricane Ida. At this time, they expect the following for clinic availability and closures:
OPEN for COVID Testing & Treatment | Call 601-200-2334 to schedule.
- Community COVID Treatment Center | 2050 Treetops Blvd, Flowood, MS
OPEN for Walk-in and Urgent Care
- MEA Byram
- MEA Clinton
- MEA Laurel
- MEA Madison (935 Hwy 51)
- MEA North (Old Canton Road, Jackson)
- MEA Pearl
Virtual Visits ONLY
- All St. Dominic’s Specialty Clinics
- MEA Brandon/Spillway
- St. Dominic’s Internal Medicine Spillway
- St. Dominic’s Family Medicine Brandon
- MEA Canton
- St. Dominic’s Family Medicine Clinton
- St. Dominic’s Family Medicine Dogwood
- MEA Flora
- MEA Flowood/Castlewoods
- St. Dominic’s Family Medicine Flowood
- St. Dominic’s Internal Medicine Flowood
- St. Dominic’s Family Medicine Lakeland
- St. Dominic’s Family Medicine Gluckstadt
- MEA – Jackson Drug Testing
- St. Dominic’s Internal Medicine Jackson
- MEA Madison (804 Hwy 51)
- St. Dominic’s Family Medicine Madison
- St. Dominic’s Internal Medicine Madison
- St. Dominic’s Family Medicine Magee
- St. Dominic’s Family Medicine Pelahatchie
- St. Dominic’s Family Medicine Raleigh
- MEA Richland
- MEA Ridgeland
- MEA South (Ellis Avenue, Jackson)
- MEA Vicksburg
- MEA Yazoo City
CLOSED
- Madison Medical Imaging
- Southern Diagnostic Imaging
Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 forecast ahead of Ida.