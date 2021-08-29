Storm surge from Hurricane Ida affecting Mississippi Gulf Coast

WAVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Storm surge from Hurricane Ida is already affecting the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The storm surge at the Waveland Yacht Club was already up to six feet by 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 29. According to the forecast, the storm surge could reach eight to 12 feet in Hancock County.

Pascagoula Police have warned people to stay off of Beach Boulevard. The water is now covering the road.

Please stay off of Beach Boulevard! The water is beginning to cover the road. Now is not the time for joyriding. We will continue to provide updates as Hurricane Ida passes through our area. Stay Safe Everyone! #PascagoulaPD #HurricaneIda pic.twitter.com/i4Csw5QzU0 — Pascagoula Police (@pascagoulapd) August 29, 2021

There is also flooding at the Palace Casino parking garage in Biloxi.

https://twitter.com/JustinMitchell_/status/1432005494219083785

There is also storm surge in Bay St. Louis. Former Mississippi Representative David Baria shared the following pictures on social media:

Bay St. Louis, MS at 10:30 am 8/29. Approximately 100 miles from the eye of #HurricaneIda pic.twitter.com/Uf2UBE54ij — David Baria (@dbaria) August 29, 2021

