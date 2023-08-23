JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the 18th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina approaches, distinct memories for two students come to mind.

JohnEthan Hughes – Monroe, Louisiana

Hughes is a first-year law student at Mississippi College School of Law. The 22-year-old recently graduated from Louisiana State University (LSU). Though not directly hit by the storm, Hughes remembers the hurricane still hitting close to home.

At the time of Katrina, he was five years old. His father worked in the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. He assisted in the recovery and relocation efforts several months after the storm hit.

JohnEthan Hughes, from Monroe, Louisiana, reading through law textbook (Source: WJTV 12 News)

The town mall, Pecanland Mall, became a refugee camp overnight. Many children displaced by the hurricane found a new educational home at Hughes’ school: Lakeshore Elementary.

“My class doubled in size from day to day because we had new people, like new kids moving in who were getting away from Katrina,” Hughes said.

Katrina and other weather disasters he experienced growing up inspired Hughes to be a lawyer. Specifically, he wanted to practice environmental law to help address things that worsen the impact of these storms, like erosion.

“I want to go do everything I can do to basically protect my state and my state’s people,” Hughes said.

It took five years for Pecanland Mall to recover economically after Katrina. Hughes said that inaction on just erosion will affect the entire state.

“It will displace probably thousands of people, as well as a gigantic loss to habitat for different animals and different things,” Hughes said. “It would affect the entire state and the entire state’s economy.”

Danny Vazquez – Miami Springs, Florida

Hurricane Katrina first hit the states in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, August 25, 2005. When 10-20 inches of rain fell in the area, Vazquez was entering his Freshman year of high school.

The 32-year-old, used to flooding and hurricanes, still has not seen anything like it.

Danny Vazquez, Miami Springs, Florida, sits at a desk in the Mississippi College Law Library in Jackson (Source: WJTV 12 News)

“Do not underestimate mother nature. And that goes for storms, that goes for the ocean, the water itself, it goes for anything,” Vazquez said.

Vazquez is also a 1L student at Mississippi College School of Law. Though Administrative Law is his planned career path, the weather is still on his mind. It makes Vazquez hesitate to return to Miami after finishing law school.

“Flooding is a way of life, but it’s getting worse and worse, and it’s damaging properties to a different extent now,” Vazquez said.

Despite Katrina’s destructive nature, Vazquez attributes Florida’s preparedness for hurricanes to a 1992 storm he was too young to remember: Hurricane Andrew.

“As every year goes by, it’s more refined and more efficient, and there’s a lot more government help,” Vazquez said.

Hurricane Katrina landed on the Gulf Coast on August 29, 2005, as a category four hurricane. It caused unprecedented death and destruction in Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana.