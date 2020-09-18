Subtropical Storm Alpha forms in the Atlantic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - For only the second time on record, the entire list of hurricane names has been used. The 2020 hurricane season continues at record pace, with 20 of the 23 named storms forming earlier than ever recorded. Now that the entire list of names, which is decided by the World Meteorological Organization, has been exhausted, the Greek alphabet must be used. (It is worth noting that Q, U, X, Y, and Z are never used to name storms because English, Spanish, and Portuguese lack enough names using those letters.)

All tropical storms & hurricane forming for the rest of the 2020 hurricane season will be named using the Greek alphabet, which is the policy decided by the World Meteorological Society. If a Greek name has to be retired, it will be listed with other retired names, but will still be available for future use if another season also runs out of names.