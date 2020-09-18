JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Subtropical Storm Alpha has formed off the coast of Portugal.
The storm has winds of 50 mph, and it’s expected to weaken Friday night.
This is the first Greek named storm in the Atlantic since January 6, 2006.
Tropical Storm Wilfred formed in the eastern Atlantic on Friday, using the last of the traditional names for tropical systems in a record setting Atlantic hurricane season.
LATEST STORIES:
- Trump administration grants $11.6 billion in aid to Puerto Rico
- Two Mississippi Museums to open for free on Sundays
- California woman sues fertility doctor accused of using own sperm to impregnate her twice
- Subtropical Storm Alpha forms in the Atlantic
- ‘We are slammed’: Veterinarian clinics, animal hospitals busier during pandemic