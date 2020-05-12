Subtropical Storm Arthur could form this weekend near Florida

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first tropical storm of the 2020 hurricane season could form before the season even starts on June 1st. Forecasters now say there is a 50% chance for “Arthur” to form off the Florida coast near the Bahamas this weekend. This storm would be subtropical, meaning not completely tropical and heat fueled. However, it would have similar impacts to a weak tropical storm.

If subtropical storm Arthur forms, all forecast models project the storm to move northeast, away from the US coast.

Storm Team 12 expects the storm to track away from the US coastline, meaning no impacts are expected. However, this would be the fifth consecutive year of a storm forming before the June 1st start to hurricane season. Some scientists have recently called for the Atlantic Hurricane Season to be started earlier, on May 15th, to account for a warming and changing climate.

Though this storm is not expected to impact the Gulf of Mexico, you can stay with Storm Team 12 for updates through this weekend as development looks probable. Our team will have updates on air & online…