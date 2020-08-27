Tornado Watch issued for Central/West Mississippi until 4 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new tornado watch was issued for most of Central/West Mississippi until 4:00 p.m., as Hurricane Laura moves north.
Areas in the watch include the Jackson-metro area, Vicksburg, the Delta and South Mississippi.
Rain bands from Laura could spin up brief, dangerous tornadoes.
Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 forecast.
