Tornado Watch issued for Central/West Mississippi until 4 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new tornado watch was issued for most of Central/West Mississippi until 4:00 p.m., as Hurricane Laura moves north.

Areas in the watch include the Jackson-metro area, Vicksburg, the Delta and South Mississippi.

Rain bands from Laura could spin up brief, dangerous tornadoes.

⚠️ New TORNADO WATCH for much of Central/West Mississippi until 4 PM. This includes the Jackson Metro, Vicksburg, the Delta, & South MS. Rain bands from #Laura could spin up brief, dangerous tornadoes. Have a way to get alerts in case warning are issued! @WJTV #MSwx pic.twitter.com/GWjZcnjAV7 — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) August 27, 2020

