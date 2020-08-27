Tornado Watch issued for parts of Mississippi until 4 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several counties were removed from a tornado watch in Mississippi, as Tropical Storm Laura moves north.
The watch continues along the I-55 corridor and in the Delta until 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.
