Tornado Watch issued for parts of Mississippi until 4 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several counties were removed from a tornado watch in Mississippi, as Tropical Storm Laura moves north.

The watch continues along the I-55 corridor and in the Delta until 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Several counties have been removed from the Tornado Watch in west Mississippi. The Watch continues along the I-55 corridor & in the Delta through 4pm Thursday. #mswx pic.twitter.com/WdN2toCV1U — Storm Team 12 (@StormTeam12) August 27, 2020

