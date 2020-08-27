Tornado Watch issued for parts of Mississippi until 9 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new tornado watch has been issued for Mississippi, which includes areas northwest of Jackson.
The watch includes Yazoo, Humpthreys, Sharkey and Holmes counties. It’s expected to expire at 9:00 p.m.
