Tracking Hurricane Sally along Mississippi’s Gulf Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Evacuation orders have been issued along the Mississippi Gulf Coast as Hurricane Sally approaches.

Along Highway 603 in Bay St. Louis, cars lined the high ground on Monday as water started to make its way into yards and side streets. The storm surge from Sally could get as high as 11 feet.

Both Hancock and Harrison County EMA directors said neighbors should not wait for authorities to tell them to evacuate.

