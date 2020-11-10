Tracking the Tropics: Flood risk continues over South Florida as Eta meanders off coast of Cuba

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Tropical Storm Eta continued to meander near Cuba on Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center was also keeping an eye on a subtropical storm in the eastern Atlantic Ocean and a tropical wave over the Caribbean Sea.

Tropical Storm Eta

Tropical Storm Eta brought major flooding to South Florida after making landfall in the Florida Keys late Sunday night.

With outer rainbands extending outward up to 310 miles from its center, Eta soaked much of South Florida Monday, including the Tampa Bay area, and caused flash flooding in cities like Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

The storm has since moved away from Florida but, according to the National Hurricane Center, the risk of flooding remained Tuesday.

In its 10 a.m. ET advisory, the NHC said Eta is meandering about 60 miles off the western tip of Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. The storm is stationary and the NHC said little motion is expected Tuesday. The system is forecast to start slowly moving north by Tuesday night into Thursday.

The forecast track for Eta shifted west on Tuesday, taking Tampa Bay out of the cone of uncertainty.

“Eta could approach the northeastern or north-central U.S. Gulf Coast later this week as a tropical storm and possibly bring impacts from rain, wind and storm surge,” the NHC said in its latest advisory.

Eta could dump an additional 1 to 5 inches of rain on portions of South Florida and western Cuba on Tuesday, with some areas seeing isolated amounts of 20 to 25 inches.

Subtropical Storm Theta

Subtropical Storm Theta formed over the northeastern Atlantic on Monday night.

Theta is the 29th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane, breaking the previous record of 28 named storms that was set in 2005.

The NHC said the system is about 860 miles southwest of the Azores with 70 mph maximum sustained winds. Theta is expected to stay over the eastern Atlantic over the next few days.

Tropical wave

A tropical wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the eastern Caribbean Sea, according to the NHC. The wave is forecast to move west into more conducive environment conditions in the coming days.

A tropical depression is likely to form later this week or this weekend as the wave reaches the central or western Caribbean Sea. The NHC has given the wave a high 70 percent chance of formation through the next five days.