Tracking the Tropics: System could impact Mississippi coast next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Forecasters are tracking a system that could develop into a tropical storm this weekend. The system could affect Mississippi early next week.

If the storm hits the Gulf Coast, it would come a few weeks after Hurricane Laura and Tropical Storm Marco.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said neighbors should keep a close eye on what’s happening in case the storm gets stronger and closer to the state. MEMA Executive Director Greg Michel said forecasters will get a better idea of how the storm will track during the weekend.

“We’re anticipating the storm will get into the Gulf of Mexico sometime later tomorrow. And then once it gets there, we’re going to have to wait and see what it does. Currently, the storm is projected to be a highly powerful level tropical storm. Maybe even a Category 1. But again, all bets are off when it gets to the Gulf. It could be one extreme to the other,” he explained.

When Hurricane Laura hit the Louisiana coast, parts of Mississippi experienced damage from the storms.

