TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Communities along the Gulf coast can expect some wet, humid weather over the next day or so.

An area of low pressure will track along I-10 Wednesday and early Thursday, which a chance for strong to severe weather.

Gusty winds flow off the Gulf of Mexico beginning Wednesday evening, producing storms with the potential for damaging winds and even isolated tornadoes.

“We don’t think it’s going to turn into anything tropical, but it is going to bring moisture across the southeast,” WFLA meteorologist Amanda Holly said. “We’re talking about the possibility of it bringing some much-needed rainfall, but also the possibility of stronger to severe storms.”

This system had a chance to organize and form earlier this week, according to the NHC, but it did not come to fruition.

Tropical Storm Sean formed in the Atlantic early Wednesday.

The storm, located about 725 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, is not expected to strengthen much.

It currently has maximum sustained winds near 40 mph. Sean is forecast to move west-northwestward or northwestward over the next few days.

The National Hurricane Center is also tracking a tropical wave just offshore of west Africa.

The system is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

It could gradually strengthen over the next several days while it moves westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

“At the end of the day, it doesn’t look like we’ll be impacted by these systems,” Holly said. “We’re going to see a front come through the southeastern U.S. in the next few days which will hopefully take both of those systems out to sea.”

The NHC said the system has a 20 percent chance of development over the next seven days.