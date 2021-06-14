Tropical Depression 2 forms in Atlantic, also watching Gulf

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Hurricane Center has officially designated Tropical Depression Two, which formed Monday morning off the coast of North Carolina. The storm is expected into Tropical Storm Bill by this evening as it quickly moves out to sea and away from the East Coast. This would be the second named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The normal formation date for the second named storm is July 16th.

In addition to Tropical Depression #2, Storm Team 12 is also watching two other areas of interest in the tropical Atlantic. There is a weak disturbance over Mexico that currently has a medium chance to become a tropical depression or storm later this week. It is expected to move over the Bay of Campeche by mid week, where warm waters and continued thunderstorm activity may allow for tropical development.





If it is named, Claudette is next on the list. This storm is expected to slowly move north over the Gulf of Mexico, with mainly a rain impact by the weekend. Stay tuned for updates though because the situation can quickly change over the Gulf during hurricane season.