Tropical Development Possible This Weekend in Gulf

Jackson, MISS. (WJTV) – Our next rain chances may come from a weak tropical depression or tropical storm. Storm Team 12 is watching an area of thunderstorms over the Bahamas that is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. As of Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center gives the storm a 60% chance to develop into Humberto, the next name on the tropical storm list.

The latest outlook from the National Hurricane Center gives the system a 60% chance to develop into a tropical storm or tropical depression by Sunday.

The complex of storms is forecast to cross over Florida and possibly develop into a weak tropical system in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. The time frame of this development looks to be Saturday or Sunday. This window is small because the storm won’t be over the warm Gulf waters for long. That is good news and will prevent the storm from become strong.

Forecast models show the storm having a brief window of time in the Gulf of Mexico to develop into a tropical depression or storm.

Again, the system is not expected to be strong. Simply a tropical depression or weak tropical storm, IF it even develops. Regardless of development, rainfall looks to be the significant impact for Mississippi heading into next week. Monday and Tuesday should have widespread rain showers. This could leave rainfall totals between 1 and 3 inches by sunset Tuesday. Rainfall in this amount could cause localized flooding, but will also be beneficial in helping end our dry stretch of weather.

The main impact for Mississippi, regardless of tropical development, will be rainfall on Monday and Tuesday.

As always, be sure to stay with Storm Team 12 for frequent updates on this system. We will alert you to any further updates on this system.