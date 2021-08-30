Tropical Storm Ida causes power outages in Jackson-metro area

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Strong wind and heavy rain from Tropical Storm Ida affected the Jackson-metro area early Monday morning. The storm made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in Louisiana on Sunday, but it weakened as it approached Mississippi.

“Our hearts and our prayers go out to the people in south Mississippi and in Louisiana that have been hit hardest by this. You guys have take a beating over the last couple years,” said Josie Alston.

The storm has left thousands of people without power in Mississippi and Louisiana.

Although Mississippi didn’t experience the same significant damage as Louisiana, downed trees have knocked out power in South Mississippi and the Jackson-metro area.

“We know exactly when the power went out, it was about 7:58. They were supposed to have virtual school at 8:00, so there were a couple of excited little boys in this house when the power went out, and we couldn’t do that,” said Alston.

Crews across Mississippi are working to restore power to customers.