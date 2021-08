JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hurricane Ida has now been downgraded to a tropical storm. As of early Monday morning, more than 100,000 power outages were reported in the state.

Coast EPA has the majority of outages with more than 20,000 across Mississippi, according to PowerOutage.us.

Entergy Mississippi leaders told customers to expect widespread power outages in South Mississippi to the Jackson-metro area.

You can keep an eye on outages across the state by clicking here.