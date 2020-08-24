Tropical Storm Marco makes landfall near mouth of Mississippi River

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - I spent a good amount of time on the Gulf Coast 15 years ago after Hurricane Katrina hit the area. We were in Natchez shooting a story the day before Katrina hit Mississippi.

As we were driving past where Highway 84 comes into Highway 61 at Washington, I got my first inkling that Katrina was going to be a little out of the ordinary. There were cars coming north up I-55 and then going west into Louisiana on 84, crossing the Mississippi at Natchez to get away from New Orleans and Katrina.