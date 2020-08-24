Severe Weather Information

Tropical Storm Marco makes landfall near mouth of Mississippi River

Tropics
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tropical Storm Marco made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River Monday evening.

The storm is expected to become a tropical depression later in the evening.

