JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Tropical Storm Warning has been expanded to include Adams, Claiborne, Franklin, and Jefferson counties where winds could be sustained over 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph.
This includes the entire Natchez region where widespread power outages could be possible.
Timing is for Friday night into Saturday morning when Hurricane Delta will be passing just west of the Mississippi River.
Wilkinson & Amite counties remain under a Tropical Storm Warning while Pike & Walthall counties are still under a Tropical Storm Watch.
To stay updated with the latest Storm Team 12 weather coverage and tracking, watch here.
LATEST STORIES:
- Pelosi calls White House ‘one of the most dangerous places in the country’ after Coronavirus outbreak
- White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows ignored virus rules at his daughter’s wedding, report says
- Tropical Storm Warning issued for Natchez and surrounding counties
- ‘Truth Over Flies Fly Swatter’ now for sale at Biden’s online store
- Newsfeed Now: Vice Presidential Debate wrap-up; Tracking Hurricane Delta