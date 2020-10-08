Tropical Storm Warning issued for Natchez and surrounding counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Tropical Storm Warning has been expanded to include Adams, Claiborne, Franklin, and Jefferson counties where winds could be sustained over 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph.

This includes the entire Natchez region where widespread power outages could be possible.

Timing is for Friday night into Saturday morning when Hurricane Delta will be passing just west of the Mississippi River.

Wilkinson & Amite counties remain under a Tropical Storm Warning while Pike & Walthall counties are still under a Tropical Storm Watch.

To stay updated with the latest Storm Team 12 weather coverage and tracking, watch here.

JUST IN ⚠️: The Tropical Storm WARNING has been expanded to include Adams, Claiborne, Franklin, & Jefferson counties where winds could be sustained over 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Timing is Friday night into Saturday AM. Wilkinson & Amite continue to be included. @WJTV #MSwx pic.twitter.com/yjhRDLswQc — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) October 8, 2020

LATEST STORIES: