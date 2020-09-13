Tropical Storm Watch expanded as Sally approaches Gulf Coast

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Tropical Storm Watch has been expanded to include more counties in Mississippi, including areas along and south of U.S. Route 84.
Tropical storm conditions are possible in the next 48 hours. To read a full Tropical Storm Sally update and discussion click here: http://bit.ly/3iyAgrO.
