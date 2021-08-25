Tropical system could impact the Gulf Coast

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippians are keeping their eyes on the Gulf of Mexico because a potential tropical depression or storm could enter the gulf this weekend.

“This is a perfect time, when its kind of quiet, for people to prepare to make sure that they have points of contact,” said Red Cross spokesperson Annette Rowland.

The National Weather Center (NWS) said the storm’s landfall could happen anywhere from Texas to Mississippi. While preparation is key, the Red Cross shared how it plans to weather the potential storm ahead.

“When it comes to hurricane season, we are working with local official government partners, working with churches and local communities to make sure that we have shelter agreements,” explained Rowland.

Experts said everyone should be weather aware on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.