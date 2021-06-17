Tropical System Expected to Form Today or Friday in Gulf of Mexico

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An area of storminess associated with a broad area of low pressure continues to spin around the southern Gulf of Mexico in the Bay of Campeche.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring this area for tropical development. As of Thursday morning, the NHC has a 90% chance that this develops into at least a tropical depression by late Thursday or Friday.

This disturbance is expected to start moving northward soon where it has a chance to slowly develop and organize. If it reaches tropical storm strength it would receive the name, Claudette.

Whatever this system develops into, it will likely come ashore in Louisiana sometime on Saturday, and will bring gusty winds and heavy rain to parts of Louisiana and Mississippi over the weekend.

Flooding will be a primary threat with this storm, as several inches of rain is forecast to fall, with the heaviest rain in Mississippi falling along and south of the Natchez Trace into the Pine Belt. Winds could gust to over 40 mph at times, so downed tree limbs and isolated power outages will also be a possible problem.