Tuesday marks end of 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season officials ends on Tuesday, November 30.

According to the Mississippi Emergency Agency (MEMA), this was the third most active year on record with a total of 21 named storms and nine landfalls in the United States.

Four of those systems were major hurricanes, including Ida, which caused significant damage in South Mississippi. The storm made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in Louisiana.

Neighbors in Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson counties are eligible to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance until December 22, 2021.