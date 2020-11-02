Two deaths from Hurricane Zeta reported in Harrison County

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is now reporting a total of two deaths in Harrison County from Hurricane Zeta which made landfall, Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

The following are deaths and injuries were reported to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency:

  • Harrison: 2 Deceased, 49 Injured
  • Jackson: 9 Injured
  • Perry: 1 Injured
  • Hancock: 17 Injured
  • George:  1 Injured

While multiple counties have received damage, the following official damage reports were submitted to MEMA. These are preliminary numbers and could change throughout the assessment process:

Jackson:

  • Total Homes Affected: 1322
  • Total Public Roads/Buildings Affected: 42

Harrison

  • Total Homes Affected: 7061
  • Total Businesses/Farms Affected: 195
  • Total Public Roads/Buildings Affected: 210

Hancock

  • Total Homes Affected: 350
  • Total Businesses/Farms Affected: 26

Forrest

  • Total Homes Affected: 12

George

  • Total Homes Affected: 283
  • Total Businesses/Farms Affected: 2
  • Total Public Roads/Buildings Affected: 1

Greene

  • Total Homes Affected: 248
  • Total Businesses/Farms Affected:4

Perry

  • Total Homes Affected: 21
  • Total Businesses/Farms Affected: 2

Stone

  • Total Homes Affected: 37
  • Total Businesses/Farms Affected: 26
  • Total Public Roads/Buildings Affected: 2

Wayne

  • Total Homes Affected: 9
  • Total Public Roads/Buildings Affected: 1

Neighbors can self-report damage to county emergency management agencies through MEMA’s self-reporting tool. Click here to view the self-report links for each county.

