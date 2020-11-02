Two deaths from Hurricane Zeta reported in Harrison County

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is now reporting a total of two deaths in Harrison County from Hurricane Zeta which made landfall, Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

The following are deaths and injuries were reported to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency:

Harrison : 2 Deceased, 49 Injured

: 2 Deceased, 49 Injured Jackson : 9 Injured

: 9 Injured Perry : 1 Injured

: 1 Injured Hancock : 17 Injured

: 17 Injured George: 1 Injured

While multiple counties have received damage, the following official damage reports were submitted to MEMA. These are preliminary numbers and could change throughout the assessment process:

Jackson:

Total Homes Affected: 1322

Total Public Roads/Buildings Affected: 42

Harrison

Total Homes Affected: 7061

Total Businesses/Farms Affected: 195

Total Public Roads/Buildings Affected: 210

Hancock

Total Homes Affected: 350

Total Businesses/Farms Affected: 26

Forrest

Total Homes Affected: 12

George

Total Homes Affected: 283

Total Businesses/Farms Affected: 2

Total Public Roads/Buildings Affected: 1

Greene

Total Homes Affected: 248

Total Businesses/Farms Affected:4

Perry

Total Homes Affected: 21

Total Businesses/Farms Affected: 2

Stone

Total Homes Affected: 37

Total Businesses/Farms Affected: 26

Total Public Roads/Buildings Affected: 2

Wayne

Total Homes Affected: 9

Total Public Roads/Buildings Affected: 1

Neighbors can self-report damage to county emergency management agencies through MEMA’s self-reporting tool. Click here to view the self-report links for each county.

