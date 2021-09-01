Two victims of deadly Highway 26 collapse in Mississippi fighting for their lives in the hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The investigation is still ongoing into the deadly Highway 26 collapse near Lucedale, Mississippi. WKRG News 5 spoke with George County Board of Supervisors Communications Director Ken Flanagan on the 4 on 5.

Two people died in the tragic accident. George County Coroner Dee Ann Murrah identified the victims as 49-year-old Jerry Lee of Lucedale and 49-year-old Kent Brown of Leakesville, Mississippi. Ten people were also injured in the tragic accident.

Flanagan said eight of the 10 people who were injured in the tragic accident have been released from the hospital. The other two victims are in serious condition.

Speaking of those victims, Flanagan said, “Now the other two honestly are in the fight of their lives right now. And they are … it’s hard to think about them, but we’re pulling for them, and we wish their families the best, and we know they are fighters. We absolutely know they are fighters for what they’ve come through, and we ask for all of your prayers for them.”