JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) announced United Airlines and American Air outbound flights at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport have been canceled for Monday due to expected inclement weather from Hurricane Ida.

American Air flights are expected to return Tuesday, August 31. Click here to check your flight status.

