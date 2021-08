JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) announced United Airlines inbound and outbound flights at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport have been canceled for Sunday due to Hurricane Ida.

The flights are expected to return Monday, August 30 at 11:00 a.m. Click here to check your flight status.

Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 forecast ahead of Ida.