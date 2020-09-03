Update on preliminary damage reports from Hurricane Laura in Mississippi

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said six counties are reporting damage from Hurricane Laura, which made landfall on Thursday, August 27, in Louisiana.
At this time, Adams, Alcorn, Jefferson Davis, Sunflower, Warren and Wayne counties are the only counties reporting damage to MEMA. Here are overall preliminary totals of damage reported:
- Adams – nine homes damaged/affected; one public building damaged
- Alcorn – one home damaged/affected; one business damaged/affected; one public building damaged/affected; one injury reported
- Sunflower – one home damaged/affected
- Warren – two homes damaged/affected
- Wayne– six public roads major damage
- Jefferson Davis – five homes damaged/affected; three roads damaged/affected
