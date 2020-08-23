Vicksburg mayor encourages neighbors to prepare for storms

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Vicksburg said they’re prepared to tackle the tropical storms.

Mayor George Flaggs said city crews are on standby for Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura. They will follow the declaration from Governor Tate Reeves and weather reports.

The mayor said the city always prepares for high winds and heavy flooding.

“There is always concerns anytime we have weather that magnitude coming from the Gulf. And in fact, the last time something of this magnitude hit, it hit us by surprise. We cannot avoid the storms, but what we can do is just be ready to respond and respond fast,” he explained.

Mayor Flaggs said neighbors should stock up on household items, like batteries for flashlights.

