Vicksburg mayor sets curfew ahead of Hurricane Delta

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Hurricane Delta is expected to impact parts of Mississippi this weekend, including Vicksburg. Warren County and Vicksburg leaders said they’re exercising safety measures around the clock to make sure people in the community are safe during the storm.

“We set a curfew from 12:00 tonight to 7:00 a.m. There’s no reason nobody should be out on the streets of Vicksburg when we know that a storm of this magnitude is coming,” said Mayor George Flaggs.

The mayor said he made the decision about the curfew because of the need to keep people safe.

Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danzyk said they anticipate the storm to be more severe around midnight. The fire department plans to assist during and after the storm.

“The fire department is ready. We will provide fire rescue and ambulance services to Warren County. We have all four by ambulance says staffed. We have five paramedics on duty, if we have to put up additional ambulances,” stated Danzyk.

“If you see a powerline, please don’t go near it. Call the emergency 911 or call the police department or the fire department, if you identify a power line down. When you have a barricade, do not go around it. It means that area can be flooded, and you don’t know the depth of the water,” said Mayor Flaggs.

