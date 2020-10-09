Severe Weather Tools

Vicksburg National Military Park to close Saturday due to Hurricane Delta

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg National Military Park will be closed Saturday, October 10, 2020, due to Hurricane Delta.

According to leaders, the park will remain closed until an assessment of conditions is completed and any safety issues related to potential storm damage from Delta can be addressed.

The park will provide updates on social media and the park’s website.

