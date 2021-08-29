VIDEO: Flood conditions in Grand Isle due to Hurricane Ida

GRAND ISLE, La. (KLFY) — Submitted footage shows flood conditions in Grand Isle due to Hurricane Ida, which made landfall at 11:55 a.m. on Sunday as a Cat. 4 storm in Port Fourchon with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.

Commentary can be heard from the person capturing the video:

“Look at these waves in the front yard. It’s getting worse by the second.”

A hurricane warning is still an effect as of 3:15 p.m. for the following parishes: Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana, Iberia, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion.

Parishes that remain under storm surge warnings as of 3:15 p.m. on Sunday are Ascension, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquesmine, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, Iberia Parish, Lower St. Martin Parish, and St. Mary Parish.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana, Acadia, Avoyelles, East Cameron, Evangeline, Lafayette, and St. Landry Parishes.

For a comprehensive list of weather alerts in Acadiana, click here.

We will continue to update local curfews as well as schools, businesses, and other service closure plans.