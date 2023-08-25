JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Since WJTV 12’s Walt Grayson began his career in television almost four decades ago, he has not seen a storm that compares to Hurricane Katrina.

At the time, he was a reporter for WLBT in Jackson, and the benchmark for bad storms on the Gulf Coast was Hurricane Camille, which occurred in 1969. While documenting the damage of Katrina, Grayson said that the destruction spanning 75 miles along the Gulf Coast was much worse.

“Nothing was left standing. People’s houses were flattened, and I had never seen anything like that,” Grayson said.

When the storm hit, Grayson was without power for a few days. To take a hot bath, he filled a 200-foot-long water hose with water and let it sit in the sun. He filled a styrofoam cooler with the warm water in the evenings and filled up his bathtub.

A sign in front of a Beauvoir house illustrates the damage caused by Hurricane Katrina (Source: Walt Grayson)

Grayson’s granddaughter, Emily, standing next to wreckage from Hurricane Katrina in 2005 (Source: Walt Grayson)

Biloxi’s Golden Fisherman Statue severely damaged as a result of Hurricane Katrina (Source: Walt Grayson)

Grayson shows image of S.S. Hurricane Camille, a Gulfport landmark demolished due to damage sustained from Hurricane Katrina (Source: WJTV 12 News)

When the veteran journalist came to Gulfport, he noted a putrid smell. He attributed most of the scent stemming from rotting produce. He took his young granddaughters, Emily and Taylor, to see the damage. It further served as a humbling experience.

“I wanted them to see this thing, hopefully, you know, by the grace of God, they never see anything this bad again in their lives,” Grayson said.

Grayson further documented and photographed the devastation for his book, “Looking Around Mississippi …some more.” He said it took about five years for the coast to recover fully.

“I think there’s a resilience, just you know, ‘We’re not leaving. We’re going to build back.’ And they did,” Grayson said.

Grayson drafted news stories highlighting the anniversary of the hurricane for several years. Reflecting on Katrina 18 years later, Grayson said the storm changed him.

“Nothing shocks me anymore. I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing,” he said. “But I do know this; don’t ever think that anything stays the same because it doesn’t.”

Grayson plans to do another anniversary piece when the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s landfall comes in 2025. He plans to focus on the resiliency of the Gulf Coast and its people.

“Not only do we come out as well as we were before, but if we play our cards right, we come out better,” Grayson said.