Waste Management collection changes for Vicksburg, Warren County

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Waste Management leaders announced residential collection services in the City of Vicksburg and Warren County areas have been canceled for Monday, August 30, due to anticipated severe weather impacts from Hurricane Ida.

Residential customers will be serviced on their next regularly scheduled collection day, weather and safe road conditions permitting.

Commercial service will run on Monday, August 30, with an adjusted schedule. Please expect collection services up to three hours early to avoid deteriorating weather conditions.

All customers affected in the area are encouraged to visit https://www.wm.com/weather-alert/index.jsp for additional information about impacted service routes.

