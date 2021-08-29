Waste Management suspends services in Jackson, surrounding areas due to Ida

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the expected severe weather impacts from Hurricane Ida, Waste Management leaders have canceled all collection services for the City of Jackson and surrounding counties for Monday, August 30.

Weather and safe road conditions permitting, officials said service will resume as follows:

Commercial customers will experience a one-day delay in service.

Residential customers who are collected twice a week will be serviced on their next regularly scheduled collection day.

Residential customers in the following areas, who are serviced once a week, will experience a one-day delay in service: Madison County Copiah County including Wesson Hinds County City of Canton

City of Madison recycling customers will be serviced on their next regularly scheduled collection day.

All customers affected in the area are encouraged to visit https://www.wm.com/weather-alert/index.jsp for additional information about impacted service routes.

