Waste Management to resume collection services in Jackson, surrounding areas

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Waste Management leaders announced collection services will resume in Jackson and the surrounding areas starting Tuesday, August 31.

Weather and safe road conditions permitting, service will resume as follows:

Residential customers who are collected twice a week will be serviced on their next regularly scheduled collection day.

Residential customers in the following areas, who are serviced once a week, will experience a one-day delay in service. (Monday will be collected on Tuesday, Tuesday will be collected on Wednesday, etc.): Madison County Copiah County including Wesson Hinds County City of Canton

Commercial customers will experience a one-day delay in service. (Monday will be collected on Tuesday, Tuesday will be collected on Wednesday, etc.)

City of Madison recycling customers will be serviced on their next regularly scheduled collection day.

Collection services will also resume on Tuesday to customers in the City of Vicksburg and Warren County areas. Residential customers will be serviced on their next regularly scheduled collection day, weather and safe road conditions permitting.

Officials said collection services for customers in Durant, Winona, Kosciusko, Carthage and Attala County will also resume on Tuesday.

Weather and safe road conditions permitting, service will resume as follows:

Residential customers who are collected once a week will experience a one-day delay in service. (Monday will be collected on Tuesday, Tuesday will be collected on Wednesday, etc.)

Residential customers who are serviced twice a week will be serviced on their next regularly scheduled collection day.

Commercial customers will experience a one-day delay in service, weather and safe road conditions permitting. (Monday will be collected on Tuesday, Tuesday will be collected on Wednesday, etc.)

All customers affected in the area are encouraged to visit https://www.wm.com/weather-alert/index.jsp for additional information about impacted service routes.