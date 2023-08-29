JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – When thinking about big storms, one comes to mind for Kelly Castleberry: Hurricane Katrina.

Castleberry has been with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) since 1996, starting as an engineering intern. He is now the District Engineer for the 6th District, which covers 14 counties in the Southeast corner of Mississippi.

As district engineer, he oversees roadway construction and maintenance operations. About 350 people work within this division of MDOT, from maintenance workers to accountants. This is down from 2005 when about 430 employees worked for the district.

For Castleberry, natural disasters are the most trying things MDOT addresses. Repairing damages caused by these storms can take weeks and even months for MDOT to resolve. In the case of Hurricane Katrina, Castleberry said it took years.

“We lost two pretty significant bridges, the one over Bay St. Louis, and one over Biloxi Bay,” Castleberry said. “And of course, it took us probably roughly two years to get those bridges fast-tracked and built back.”

Some of the employees in his district, including Castleberry, had to live in the office due to damage sustained within their homes. It took two months for power to return to his Diamondhead home, and until early 2006 for all major repairs to finish.

“At night, I would go home and rip the carpet out, rip sheetrock out of the house, and I would go work on my house at night,” Castleberry said. “And then get up in the morning, head back to MDOT, and work on the infrastructure until I got off and kept working on my house.”

Despite personal challenges, MDOT continued to do its job, including opening the roads for the National Guard to be able to reach the coast following the storm. Castleberry contributes this determination to the culture at MDOT.

“When an event happens that affects such a large scale of your workforce that’s part of your family, and you’re looking after them as well, you’re trying to take care of them,” Castleberry said. “And what we have found, if you take care of them, they help take care of you.”

Factoring in storms before and since Katrina, Castleberry says that Katrina is still the benchmark. Despite that, Castleberry focuses on other things ahead of Katrina’s 18th anniversary.

“I try not to necessarily think about it. I just try to think about going forward and moving things forward,” Castleberry said.

To help residents prepare their evacuation plans, MDOT provides free resources including the MDOT Traffic mobile app, a hurricane evacuation kit checklist and the 2023 MDOT Hurricane Evacuation Guide in English, Spanish or Vietnamese.

The Hurricane Evacuation Guide features information such as evacuation routes, contraflow information, radio coverage areas through Mississippi Public Broadcasting and important contact information for the Mississippi Highway Patrol, American Red Cross, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and bordering state DOTs and highway patrols. Vital information on shelters, pet care, lodging and travel resources are included.

To download the Hurricane Evacuation Guide and the full hurricane evacuation kit checklist, visit GoMDOT.com/hurricanes .