JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) are recognizing the week of April 30 through May 6 as National Hurricane Preparedness Week.

MDOT officials said residents should prepare now for hurricane season, which officially begins June 1 and runs through November.

“Hurricane season is quickly approaching, and as we know, hurricanes can have impacts both very early and very late in the season,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “This week is an opportunity to get a head start on hurricane preparation.”

To help residents plan evacuations, MDOT provides free travel resources including the 2023 MDOT Hurricane Evacuation Guide in English, Spanish and Vietnamese, and the MDOT Traffic mobile app.

The hurricane evacuation guides will be distributed through newspapers in south Mississippi the first week of June. Additional copies of the maps will be mailed to numerous city halls, libraries, community centers and other places where people gather in south Mississippi for distribution. Residents can also download or order free printed copies of the guide by visiting GoMDOT.com/hurricanes .

Everyone is also encouraged to download the MDOT Traffic mobile app, which is useful in emergency or non-emergency situations. The app provides real-time traffic conditions throughout the state and is used to push traffic and emergency alert notifications directly to users.

“MDOT offers helpful free resources to help everyone prepare for hurricane season,” said King. “With these resources in hand, it’s up to you to create an evacuation plan before the storm and stay prepared throughout hurricane season.”