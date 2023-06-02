JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the month of June comes the beginning of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. This year’s season started on Thursday, June 1.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said drivers along the Mississippi coast should be prepared to evacuate. Southern District Transportation Commissioner Tom King believes Mississippians should have a plan in place if a hurricane is expected.

“Hurricanes can have impacts both very early and very late in the season,” King explained. “It’s best to stay prepared at all times.”

Mississippi officials said 2023 Evacuation Guide is the essential resource which features evacuation routes, contraflow information, Mississippi Public Broadcasting radio coverage areas and important contacts for the MHP, American Red Cross, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) as well as bordering state DOTs and highway patrols.

The guide also provides information on shelters, pet care, lodging and travel resources is also included.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season will conclude on November 30.