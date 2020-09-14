Severe Weather Tools

William Carey University cancels classes ahead of Sally

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Due to Hurricane Sally, William Carey University leaders announced classes on the Tradition campus and the Hattiesburg campus have been cancelled for Monday night and Tuesday.

Offices will be closed on both campuses on Tuesday as well. An announcement will be made Tuesday regarding Wednesday classes.

The Baton Rouge campus is not affected by this announcement.

