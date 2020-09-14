William Carey University cancels classes ahead of Sally

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Due to Hurricane Sally, William Carey University leaders announced classes on the Tradition campus and the Hattiesburg campus have been cancelled for Monday night and Tuesday.
Offices will be closed on both campuses on Tuesday as well. An announcement will be made Tuesday regarding Wednesday classes.
The Baton Rouge campus is not affected by this announcement.
LATEST STORIES:
- 2 deputies helped each other after being shot in head during ambush, California sheriff says
- Young boy killed in Troy shooting had a special connection with city pizza shop
- President Trump approves federal emergency declaration for Mississippi
- Sally strengthens into Category 2 hurricane
- Digital First: New Scooters in Vicksburg raise questions for some in the city