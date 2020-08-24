William Carey University prepares for tropical storms

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – People in Hattiesburg are gearing up for two potential storms, and so are administrators at Williams Carey University. Monday was the first day of classes for students at William Carey.

The university is no stranger to destruction by natural disasters. They are still restoring the campus from a tornado that hit the area in 2017.

Out of caution, the university closed two campuses this week.

“You have to prepare for things ahead of time, and so we closed our campus on the coast and on Baton Rouge,” said William Carey University President Tom King.

William Carey will close the Hattiesburg campus, if the weather worsens in the Pine Belt area.

