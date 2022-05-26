GRAYTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A waterspout took over beach set-ups Tuesday in Northwest Florida. Beachgoers at Grayton Beach off County Highway 30A in Walton County saw the massive tunnel of water pick up sand and other items as it moved inland.

Stan Anderson sent a video to WKRG News 5 of the weather event. Anderson said the spout came on land around 12:30 pm.

No injuries have been reported but the video is wild. The strong winds took many umbrellas and tents airborne.

The WKRG First Alert Storm Team said waterspouts are common on the Gulf Coast. They are essentially tornadoes that make it to land. WKRG Meteorologists say they are normally not as violent as regular springtime tornadoes but can cause immediate damage.

If you see a waterspout, do not stay to watch and get to safety.