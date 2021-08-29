VIDEO: Hurricane Ida causes RTA Ferry to break loose from mooring in Chalmette

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — Hurricane Ida continues to slam Southeast Louisiana with strong wind gusts of up to 90 mph causing major damage in and around Orleans Parish, including St. Bernard Parish along the Mississippi River.

These severe gusts most certainly played an impactful role in a RTA passenger ferry breaking loose from its mooring and becoming grounded in Chalmette on Sunday.

The strong current bolstered by Ida’s breath sent the ferry upstream as seen from a video courtesy of John Lane from St. Bernard Parish Government.

While the St. Bernard Parish Press Information Officer (PIO) told WGNO the ferry has been captured and re-secured, Parish President Guy Mcinnis told WGNO reporter LBJ that officials have reached out to the US Coast Guard and are awaiting further information.