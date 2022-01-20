What to know about driving in icy conditions

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Parts of South Mississippi are expected to see freezing temperatures this weekend. Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) warned drivers of the potential dangers on the roadway.

Currently, MDOT crews in southeast Mississippi are doing limited pre-treatment of some roadways with salt and brine. Due to the light rain, these treatments may not be effective, and drivers are advised to use caution while traveling on the roadways.

“Our crews are constantly monitoring the weather and updates from the National Weather Service to ensure they are ready to respond, but our men and women can only do so much, it comes down to you the driver,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “We advise people to stay off the roadway and avoid travel during this winter storm to keep you and your family safe.”

Crews will monitor the roadways. According to MDOT, they have prepared equipment making sure all response vehicles are fueled and running properly. They have also stockpiled salt, sand and asphalt slag piles.

To assist the traveling public in preparing for potential winter weather conditions, MDOT offers these safe driving tips.