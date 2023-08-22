HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – With temperatures ranging from 102 to 108 this week, officials in the Pine Belt announced cooling centers will be open for residents.

The Forrest County Board of Supervisors will open the following cooling station:

Forrest County Multipurpose Center located at 962 Sullivan Drive

The City of Hattiesburg will open the following cooling stations:

CE Roy Community Center at 300 East 5th Street

Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center at 220 West Front Street

Siglar Center at 315 Conti Street

Train Depot at 308 Newman Street

The City of Petal will open the following cooling station:

Petal Civic Center at 712 South Main Street

All cooling stations will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Bottled water will be available at all locations for those seeking shelter.